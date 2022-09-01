The 2022 Warren County Prime Beef Festival takes place September 3-10 and there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy at this year’s event.

The Princess Pageant is on Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m. at The Crossing – Monmouth. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from Pageant candidates and their crew members. Tickets will not be available at the door. Tickets to stream the event online are $15 and may be purchased here.

The beef check-in takes place on Monday, September 5 from 8-10 a.m. and the show starts at 4 p.m. Check-in for the hog show starts at noon and the show starts at 2 p.m. The livestock auction will take place on Tuesday, September 6 at 6 p.m. at the Monmouth American Legion, 1110 N. 11th Street.

The parade will be on Wednesday, September 7 starting at 5 p.m. with band and parade awards being handed out at 6:30 on the festival stage. It’s also Armband Night, with unlimited rides for $25 from 5-10 p.m. The Industrial and Vendor tent will be open from 5-10 p.m. and the beer garden will be open from 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Figure 8 races take place on Thursday, September 8 starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10, pit passes are $25 and driver admission is $30. They anticipate running Weld, Rookie, Bone stock, Front Wheel Wire, Trucks and Vans. and Rear Wheel Wire Classes. Thursday is another $25/unlimited rides Armband Night from 5-10 p.m. The Industrial and Vendor tent will be open from 5-10 p.m. and the beer garden will be open from 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, September 9 is a big day at the Festival. Besides being Fairview Center Church’s Very Special Person’s Day, the annual Farmer’s Appreciation Breakfast will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Monmouth American Legion. Lauren Lurkins, Environmental Policy Director of the Illinois Farm Bureau is the Keynote Speaker. Other speakers will include State Representative Norrine Hammond, State Representative Dan Swanson and Senator Neil Anderson. Ag Day for Kids takes place from 9-11:15 a.m. and rides will be running from 4-10 p.m. The chicken scramble and calf tagging take place at 6 p.m., with more Figure 8 racing at 7 p.m. The beer garden will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Festival winds up with another big day on Saturday, September 10. There will be a car show in Monmouth Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and activities for kids on the Festival stage from 9-11:30 a.m. Touch-a-Truck takes place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Kids’ Day on the rides is from 12-4 p.m. The Industrial and Vendor tent will be open from 12-7 p.m. The Power Wheels demo at 6 p.m. sets the stage for the demolition derby at 7 p.m. The beer garden will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

All forms for the Festival, including beef and hog show entries, Touch-a-Truck registration and chicken scramble waivers, can be found on the Forms page by clicking here. For more information on the Festival, click here.