Don’t work traditional hours? Moline daycare meets needs of 2nd shift workers

Daycare is slowly becoming night care.

A child care center in Moline is working to close the gap for parents who need help beyond the usual day shift.

More parents work longer hours, have second jobs or cover odd shifts so they can be home with the for remote learning.



That created a need for daycare with more hours.

The Heritage Academy and Learning Center opened for the first time Monday.



It’s enrolling children for both day and evening hours, and also Saturdays.

Andrew Amato, CEO of Heritage Academy & Learning Center says the hours go beyond just your topical daycare.

“Most of the people aren’t use to it so nobody is currently looking for it, but I think the more the word gets out there they will definitely start coming,” says Amato. “A lot of people work the second shift, and we don’t close until 10-30 at night . So the people who work 1-7 or 2-10 this will definitely help them out.”

With parents working, and dealing with remote learning, the center offers that relief as well.

“We have an all day pre-school program, also an evening pre-school program. So I think that will help out,” says Amato.

For single mothers like Juliana Lyon, places like The Heritage Academy are lifesavers. Although they are not common.

“It’s hard finding child care after hours and on Saturdays. I love that there is a center now that’s opened on Saturdays, So that I’m able to pick up more hours,” says Lyons.

Parent Sue Holland was working as a real estate agent, but ultimately ended up switching jobs due to a lack of child care after hours.

“If I ever wanted to return back to real estate. I definitely think I could, because of the extended hours now,” says Holland.

The Heritage Academy & Learning Center is open Monday-Friday 4:30am- 10:30p.m.

The center is also open on Saturdays.

The location is 3812 27th Street in Moline.

For more information about enrollment contact the center at (309) 269-5688.