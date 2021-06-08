Doobie Brothers bringing their 50th Anniversary Tour to Moline

The Doobie Brothers perform at The Doobie Brothers at Ryman Auditorium, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th Anniversary North American Tour to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

This will be the first tour in almost 25 years featuring Michael McDonald, along with Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at the TaxSlayer Center box office and online at Ticketmaster. Prices are $37.50, $49.50, $69.50, and $89.50, with a limited number of VIP seats also available.

The Doobie Brothers have sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide, with five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits, including “Listen to the Music,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “China Grove,” and “Jesus is Just Alright with Me,” all of which you can expect to hear on the tour.

They play a diverse range of American musical styles, using elements of rock n’ roll, blues, soul, folk, country, bluegrass and R&B.

The 50th Anniversary North American Tour starts in Des Moines on August 22, with Moline as the fourth stop, and ends in London, Ontario in Canada next June.

For more information about the tour, visit this website.