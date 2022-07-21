Multiple shots were fired at a Davenport Kwik Star early Thursday morning, resulting in a shattered front door.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. at the location in the 2800 block of West Locust.

Our crew saw at least 9 Davenport squad cars on scene.

At this time we do not know the full extent of the damage or if anyone was injured.

Police respond to a shattered glass door after gunfire was reported at the Kwik Star in the 2800 block of West Locust Street in Davenport on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)