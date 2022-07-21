Multiple shots were fired at a Davenport Kwik Star early Thursday morning, resulting in a shattered front door.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. at the location in the 2800 block of West Locust.

Our crew saw at least 9 Davenport squad cars on scene.

At this time we do not know the full extent of the damage or if anyone was injured.

Police respond to a shattered glass door after gunfire was reported at the Kwik Star in the 2800 block of West Locust Street in Davenport on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.