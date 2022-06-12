On Saturday, June 18t, Doric Lodge 319 will host a Kids Fishing Derby from 7-11 a.m. at the East Pavilion in Sunset Marina located along the Illinois side of the Mississippi River at the end of 31st Avenue in Rock Island.

This year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Robert Ivan Hines and Max Dean Wright. Both men were life-long fishing enthusiasts and loved what this event does for the community, a news release says.

This fifth annual Kids Fishing Derby welcomes children of all ages and their family members to participate in this event at no charge. All you need is a fishing pole and the rest of it will be provided at the event. “This is a great way to get outside and create some life-long memories with your kids,” said Matt Hines, Doric Lodge 319 member.

Not only does fishing bring the community together, but in this case, it is also dedicated to a wonderful cause, the release says. All donations from the Kids Fishing Derby will go to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Many local sponsors support the event.

Bait will be provided and there will be a number of volunteers available to help where needed. Lunch will be served at no charge and prizes will be awarded.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.