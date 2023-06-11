The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, to present information and seek input on proposed improvements on Illinois 92 through the cities of Moline and East Moline in Rock Island County.

The meeting will be held online via Zoom here. The project includes improvements to the 2.5-mile corridor on Illinois 92 from Illinois 84 (18th Street) in East Moline to 48th Street in Moline. Proposed improvements include pavement reconstruction, intersection reconfigurations, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, and drainage improvements.

The meeting will begin with a presentation of existing conditions and proposed improvements, which will be immediately followed by a question-and-answer session for attendees. Meeting materials and a recording of the public meeting will be posted to the project website here.

Comments and questions pertaining to the online public meeting should be submitted through the project web page or mailed to the project team by Wednesday, June 28, to be included in the official meeting record.

The meeting will provide ASL translation. Contact Chad Spreeman at chad.spreeman@illinois.gov for details.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which

is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three

of Rebuild Illinois included about $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.