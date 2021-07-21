DOT: Traffic on U.S. 61 will shift Friday morning for construction

A construction project to increase U. S. Highway 61 from two to four lanes beginning just north of Burlington to just south of 210th Street in Des Moines County requires shifting traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.

The shift will take place weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Fairfield construction office.

U.S. 61 traffic is currently in a head-to-head traffic pattern on the existing roadway but will be shifted onto the newly completed southbound portion of the highway in a head-to-head pattern to allow the northbound half of the highway and bridge to be built.

During the traffic switch, sideroads will be closed during different phases of construction, and traffic at 130th Street and 150th Street will use an onsite detour as needed. No two adjacent sideroads are to be closed at the same time.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts, the DOT says.