Take in double the derby action with a Quad City Rollers doubleheader October 28!

Catch the final game of the season as the Quad City Rollers take on Madison Roller Derby. Then, stick around for a newbie mixer as new skaters from the Quad City Rollers and other teams show off their skills. Plus, check out a silent auction to help raise money for the team starting at 5:00 p.m. Come to the games in costume for a chillingly cool costume contest!

(Quad City Rollers)

Cheer on our Quad City Rollers Saturday, October 28 at the Eldridge Community Center and Skate Park, located at 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the first bout kicks off at 6:00 p.m. A portion of the game’s ticket sales will help support the Irreverent Warriors, whose mission is “to bring veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide.”

For tickets or more information, click here.