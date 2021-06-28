Downtown Bettendorf Organization Discusses Future Plans at Annual Meeting

A group of stakeholders met this afternoon for the Downtown Bettendorf Organization annual meeting.

The group met to discuss the past, present and future of the downtown area, with Executive Director Ryan Jantzi leading a presentation. Jantzi talked about the success of the organization the past year, which included the addition of new businesses, new flowers and a new park to the downtown Bettendorf area.

Jantzi also talked about the organization’s plans for the future of downtown Bettendorf, with their main focuses being helping property owners create value in their properties and creating more retail for business owners.