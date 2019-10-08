Downtown Bettendorf Organization elects board of directors

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, has announced its new board of directors who will help provide input on the strategic direction of the new organization.

Board members consist of property and business owners within the Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District as well as downtown Bettendorf SSMID contributors. They can serve for one-, two- and three-year terms per the terms of the organization’s by-laws. The board meets monthly. The 2019 board of directors includes:

· Simon Bowe, Chair, President/Owner of Bowe Machine

· Dale Owen, Vice Chair, President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union

· Michelle Blunk, Owner of Conceptual Design Inc.

· Nancy Ballenger, Vice President and General Manager of Isle

· Pat Eikenberry, Vice President, Civil Engineering, IMEG

· Don Keller, Owner and President of K&K Hardware

· Kevin Koellner, Build to Suit

· Decker Ploehn, City Administrator, City of Bettendorf

· Seth Rowland, Agent, American Family Insurance

· Paul Rumler, President & CEO, Quad Cities Chamber

· Valerie Search, Owner of Money Matters

· Barron Sexson, President of Total Maintenance Inc.

· Leann Themas, Tango Salon

DBO’s mission is to administer and operate programs for the general improvement and redevelopment of Bettendorf’s Central Business District and to enhance its aesthetic appearance and economic future for the community and citizens of Bettendorf.

The DBO was launched in July 2019 to manage the funds generated by the creation of the new SSMID in Bettendorf. Property owners within the SSMID boundaries pay a levy based on the assessed taxable value of their respective properties to help fund improvements in the district, which can include revitalization and beautification projects, festivals, enhanced maintenance, marketing and promotion as well as research and planning projects.

Executive Director Ryan Jantzi is the full-time dedicated staff person for the DBO.

For more information about Downtown Bettendorf Organization, visit downtownbettendorf.org.