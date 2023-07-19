The Downtown Bettendorf Organization (DBO) finished its third year by listing their accomplishments in the 2022-23 year, including new and expanded businesses, façade grants for building improvements, increased beautification efforts and a new master plan for downtown.

“Downtown Bettendorf is transforming in real time. With the completion of the I-74 Bridge, investment in Downtown Bettendorf is up, pedestrian traffic and nightlife has increased, and more people are living and visiting our downtown. Downtown Bettendorf is once again a destination, and the best is still yet to come,” said DBO Executive Director Ryan Jantzi.

This year’s accomplishments include:

Nine new businesses opened or expanded in downtown Bettendorf, including Bettendorf Kitchen and Bath, Country Financial – Mitch Dietrich, My Crystal Portal, The Shameless Chocoholic, TMI Claims and Warranty and Yoso Modern Japanese.

Adventurous Brewing, Bettendorf Financial Group and Within by Conceptual Designs completed business expansion projects.

DBO awarded $60,000 in façade and building improvement grants to four businesses.

Using input from downtown stakeholders, DBO worked in partnership with the City of Bettendorf to unveil a completed Downtown Master Plan, which will be a blueprint for continued growth.

Beautification efforts included 40 self-watering hanging flower baskets, 19 self-watering ground pots and new downtown gateway signage, helping define downtown as a destination. DBO also purchased over 80 U.S. flags to be installed throughout downtown on patriotic holidays.

Downtown Bettendorf’s new Be The Light Park on the western edge of downtown features a brand-new patio, picnic tables, benches, lighting and landscaping.

Successful events and promotions that helped drive traffic to downtown Bettendorf includes the Be Downtown event in June, the Deck the Downtowns holiday promotion and social media campaigns featuring downtown businesses.

DBO’s partnership with the City of Bettendorf is growing as the organizations work together on code enforcement, right-of-way maintenance and signage regulations, creating a stronger downtown.

“Looking forward, the Downtown Bettendorf Organization will help guide a clearer vision of what is to come on the west side of the I-74 bridge,” said Jantzi. “In addition, we will add more retail promotions and window displays, increase funding available for façade and interior grants, and add even more hanging flower baskets. Through our continued collaboration and communication, we are creating a thriving downtown Bettendorf.”

For more information on the Downtown Bettendorf Organization, click here.