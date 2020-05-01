Downtown Davenport business owner shares memory of barrier breach

Davenport, Iowa — Thursday marked one year since the HESCO barrier breach in downtown Davenport.

When the streets flooded, several people were displaced, and many businesses along River drive and 2nd were forced to close for weeks.

Local 4 spoke with the owner of Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Rick Harris.

His business was closed for 6 weeks last year.

He told Local 4 that he was amazed a year had already passed.

Harris was happy that this year so far has gone better.

“I did think that we would have a little bit more flooding, and we were very lucky and I think it’s fantastic that we didn’t have as much flooding. It looked like the Davenport did a good job with the flood wall. It didn’t collapse, and there wasn’t that much water anyways, so yeah we were fortunate.”

Although flooding has not been a major issue this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt Harris’s business even more.

Harris looks forward to opening as soon as the pandemic is over.