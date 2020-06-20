Downtown Davenport Drive-Thru shopping event returns Saturday

Back by popular demand, Downtown Davenport is having another Drive-Thru event, this time to coincide with Father’s Day. Although with businesses opening back up, it will be more of a “scroll and stroll” event.

On Saturday, June 20 from 1pm to 4pm, several Downtown Davenport businesses will offer “scrolling” with online or over-the-phone advance purchases for curbside pick up, or “strolling” with in-store specials, sidewalk sales, or outdoor drinking and dining.

“Our initial event in May was so popular that many businesses and customers asked if we could do it again,” Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter said. “Our downtown businesses are local, unique, important contributors to our regional economy. This is yet another way to support small businesses that are still in the early stages of getting back on their feet.”

There will also be musical entertainment throughout the downtown presented by the River Music Experience.

Plus, a drive-thru pet food pantry at Modern Woodmen Park from 2pm to 6pm, organized by the Quad Cities River Bandits and Purina.

For more information, visit this webpage.

Here is a list of participating businesses:

Abernathy’s – 432 West 3rd Street

Scroll: Order online in advance at ShopAbernathys.com and use “instore pickup” feature at checkout.

and use “instore pickup” feature at checkout. Stroll: Customers can come into the store to shop! Masks are mandatory; get a free Abernathy’s face mask with any purchase over $50.

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads – 321 East 2nd Street

Scroll: Online at bootleghill.com , vinoshipper or call (563) 345-4400.

, or call (563) 345-4400. Stroll: The Bootleg Hill team will have a table in front of their business showcasing products or check them out at the Farmer’s Market.

Crafted QC – 221 East 2nd Street

20% off purchases in person and online!

Scroll: craftedqc.com

Stroll: Sidewalk sale

Cru – 221 Brady Street

Scroll: Order via Facebook , email , or by phone (563) 888-1197

, , or by phone (563) 888-1197 Stroll: Sidewalk and in-door to-go sales

Doodads – 430 West 3rd Street

Scroll: Shop Doodads Facebook page or Instagram

page or Stroll: Window shop and sidewalk sale

Front Street Brewery – 421 West River Drive

Stroll: Any father that mentions the drive-thru events gets a free pint.

German American Heritage Center & Museum – 712 West 2nd Street

Scroll: Order online at gahc.org and pick up curbside.

Mac’s Tavern Davenport – 316 West 3rd Street

Scroll: Call (563) 324-MACS (6227) for a gift certificates and t-shirts

Stroll: $6 Burger Baskets and $5 Margaritas

Me & Billy – 200 West 3rd Street

Scroll: Check out the menu at meandbilly.com and call (563) 323-1195 to place your order.

and call (563) 323-1195 to place your order. Stroll: Open for business with outdoor seating available. Enjoy our Saturday special – $10 Fishbowl Buckets or a seasonal cocktail.

Star Dog Gallery – 114 West 3rd Street

Scroll: stardogallery.com

Stroll: Sidewalk sale

Theo & Co. – 219 East 2nd Street

Scroll: Shop online , order pick up in store or local delivery. You can also email for specific orders or questions.

, order pick up in store or local delivery. You can also for specific orders or questions. Stroll: Sidewalk sale with items up to 70% off as well as all new spring and summer inventory out in the store to shop.

Urban Farmhouse – 224 West 3rd Street