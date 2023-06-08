The Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) announced today it will allocate up to $100,000 to help businesses that were forced to close due to the building collapse at 324 Main St.

Additionally, the Quad Cities Chamber and DDP have partnered with the Quad Cities Community Foundation to accept donations from businesses and individuals through the newly established Downtown Business 324 Main Disaster Relief Fund to help directly affected businesses.

Donations are being accepted through June 30 at this Community Foundation website HERE.

“We are deeply saddened by this devastating event for families and businesses in our community,” Kyle Carter, executive director of DDP, said in a release Thursday. “This has led to the closure of 18 businesses downtown, each facing their own unique challenges in reopening. DDP will step up to assist our businesses during this trying time while also providing support to overall recovery efforts. We urge the public to come together and extend their support to the entire downtown neighborhood.”

In order to qualify for these funds, a business must meet the following criteria:

Received official notice to vacate by the City of Davenport.

Reopen their business within the downtown Davenport Self Supporting Municipal Improvement District (SSMID).

Grant funding benefits and process:

DDP funds can be utilized for losses including equipment, product, revenue, incurred cost and wages.

Grant awards will range from $1,500 to an estimated maximum of $15,000 and will be evaluated by a special Task Force of DDP Board Members.

Recommend final award amounts based on economic impact and funding availability.

Additional funds raised via the Downtown Business 324 Main Disaster Relief Fund may be released through a second distribution cycle if necessary.

Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar, 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport, is one of 18 downtown businesses closed by the May 28 building collapse at nearby 324 Main St.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the families and individuals impacted by this disaster, including owners of closed businesses and their employees,” said LaDrina Wilson, CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber. “We’ve had individuals and businesses ask how they can support the businesses affected by this tragedy, and by partnering with the Quad Cities Community Foundation we are able to offer this opportunity. We look forward to seeing these businesses back open and serving our QC community.”

Grant applications for business owners are now available here. Application submissions are due by 5 p.m. on June 16. Initial funding distribution to business owners is anticipated to be underway no later than June 30, 2023.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership, an affiliate of Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, will handle the coordination, administration and distribution of the funds.