Downtown Davenport had some ‘huge wins’ despite flood

The Downtown Davenport Partnership commemorated the city’s sustained growth and success at its annual meeting.

Dozens of business owners, leaders, and community members gathered at Hotel Blackhawk this morning.

The partnership’s executive director talked about flood relief grant funding and construction projects underway.

He tells Local 4 News between the brutal winter and chaos of the flood a lot of success stories were hidden.

But there’s still a lot to celebrate.

“Some of the huge wins that we had this year we got a National Historic District approved, we have opportunity zones approval and that’s going to bring investment Downtown,” Kyle Carter said. “We had over 24 businesses open this year.”

Projects in the works — converting 3rd and 4th streets into two-way streets — plus working with social service partners to address community issues that’ve been swept under the rug too long.