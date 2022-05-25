The Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host We Love Downtown Davenport, a free appreciation event, on Thursday, May 26, for residents, businesses and employees who live and work in the city’s core.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. in Kaiserslautern Square, within the 100 block of East. 3rd Street, a news release says. The evening includes a live performance by Piso’s Cure. Lopiez Pizza, The RiverCenter and Zeke’s Island Café will have food available for purchase and there will be an on-site cash bar.

“There are over 2,000 residents and 250-plus businesses that bring people into downtown Davenport and we thought this new event would be a fun way to gather the community to celebrate the neighborhood,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of DDP. “What better way to activate the recently remodeled K-Square and kick off the festival season? Bring a friend.”

DDP, an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber, is leading place management and place-making initiatives in the downtown, working with property owners, business, developers, residents and the City of Davenport to ensure it remains a thriving destination for visitors and the QC region, the release says.