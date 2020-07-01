Downtown Davenport Partnership talks moving forward in annual meeting

The Downtown Davenport Partnership held its annual meeting virtually yesterday. They covered a lot of topics, including new construction projects and changing 3rd and 4th street to two way streets again. One of the main topics however, the status of business downtown. Businesses in that area have closed twice in two years. For flooding in 2019 and now the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses are trying to move forward though, with some assistance from the Downtown Partnership. Something the business owners in the area really appreciate.