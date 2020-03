The Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), a division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, is working with WXY, a New York City-based architecture, urban design and planning firm, to develop a strategic master plan for the downtown district.

Kyle Carter, Executive Director for DDP, came by the Local 4 News Studio to tell us more about the planning process.

People can sign up on the DDP’s website to stay informed about public workshops and development of the plan here.