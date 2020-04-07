Downtown Davenport to begin early flood preparations tomorrow ‘out of an abundance of caution’

The National Weather Service is predicting an active weather pattern for the last half of April.

According to Quad Cities Chamber Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter, the current Mississippi River level projection is 17.5 feet.

Carter says a temporary flood wall is typically not set up until the river reaches a projection level of 18 feet. However, the City of Davenport has decided to take precautions earlier than usual “out of an abundance of caution” by setting up a flood wall tomorrow, April 8.

“The intent is to be prudent and ensure it is set up should an active rain pattern begin,” said Carter in a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon. “The River Drive closure will begin setup this afternoon so that crews can start on this work right away tomorrow morning.”

Carter says anyone with questions or concerns regarding this matter is asked to contact Davenport Public Works at 563-326-7923 or reach out to Davenport Public Works staff for assistance.

