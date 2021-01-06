Downtown Davenport’s Icestravaganza expands to three days for its ninth year

For its 9th annual celebration, the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) Icestravaganza is expanding to three days, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 15 and going through 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 17 at the Freight House in downtown Davenport.

The theme for this year’s free-to-attend event is “Chilling Winter at the Freight House” and will feature Halloween inspired ice sculptures such as witches, haunted houses, jack-o-lanterns, and ghouls.

Organizers say the best time to see the sculptures each day is from dusk until 10 p.m. when they will be professionally lit.

Those who take pictures and post on social media using the hashtag #icestravaganzaQC will have a chance to win a $25 Keep It QC gift card.

Other sculptures will be located outside other Davenport businesses, including:

Davenport City Hall at 226 West 4th Street

Crafted QC at 221 East 2nd Street

Endless Brews at 310 Main Street

Rhythm City Casino Resort at 7077 Elmore Avenue

RubberStamps.Net at 320 East 2nd Street

Sippi’s American Grill & Craft Beer at 406 West 2nd Street

The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat at 229 Brady Street

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley at 630 East 4th Street

“A lot of people are looking for something fun and safe to do away from home right now, and Icestravaganza, one of the most popular outdoor winter events in the Quad Cities, is the perfect family-friendly destination,” said DDP Director of Events Jason Gilliland. “Plus, it gives attendees an opportunity to explore all of the ways one can eat, shop, and play throughout downtown Davenport.”

The ice carving competitions take place on Saturday, January 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and can be seen in person or online on the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Facebook page.

There will be a warming station, hosted by Family Credit Union, with free hot chocolate and a fire pit at the Freight House’s outdoor patio during the carving competitions and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day. Farmer Market vendors will be also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees are asked to keep the event safe by social distancing and wearing a mask.

Visit this website for more information.