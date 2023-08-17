On Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1 to 9 p.m., East Moline Main Street will welcome over 15 food trucks, multiple vendors selling their crafts, direct sales and antiques plus the 15th-annual Main Drag Car Show as part of the annual Freedom Fest.

The car show draws over 150 cars, bikes and trucks every year. At Runner’s Park, The Blackstones will perform from 1-4 p.m., followed by The Bratt Pack from 6-9 p.m.

From 4-6 p.m. will be the Food Truck Comp. The QC’s own Chef Keys will be hosting with help from DJ TJ Peeps spinning the old school hits. Food trucks and downtown establishments can compete for Best Main Course, Appetizer, Specialty Drink and Dessert along with a couple of Chef’s Choice Trophies to round out the awards.