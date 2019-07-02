Downtown Geneseo closed, evacuated due to gas main break

UPDATE: The City of Geneseo said that Nicor estimates that it will take 4-8 hours for repairs. Both city hall and the police department have been evacuated.

EARLIER UPDATE: Downtown Geneseo was closed Tuesday morning due to a gas main break.

Local 4 News is on the scene and the City of Geneseo told us businesses have been evacuated and at this time they don’t know what caused it.

The Geneseo Police Department announced the closure on its Facebook page just after 10:15 a.m.

The area is being evacuated, according to the City of Geneseo’s Facebook page. It recommends calling City Hall for updates at 309-944-6419.

