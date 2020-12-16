Downtown Moline business owners express concern over new I-74 traffic pattern

Two lanes will be opening to drivers on the I-74 Bridge coming into Illinois on Friday.

You need to take the new bridge to get to Avenue Of The Cities, John Deere Road, or I-280. You can only access that at Middle Road or north of Middle Road in Bettendorf. You still need to use the old I-74 Bridge to get to Downtown Moline. You will have to get off I-74 at Grant Street and then follow the detour to get back on the old bridge in Downtown Bettenforf.

With River Drive now being harder to reach, businesses in Downtown Moline are concerned. The pandemic has already made this a very tough year. A lot have closed down due to the tier three mitigations. Ones that are still open are struggling to stay afloat.

Getting to River drive will be a maze to get to and the only direct way to get to Downtown Moline is on the old bridge.

Melissa Figueroa, the owner of Meli’s Pancake House is concerned about that potentially decreasing traffic in the area.

“It could hurt our business on the I-74 side due to when they are going somewhere else to get on the other side of the river, they aren’t going to see us down here.”

She lives in Bettendorf and the bridge construction has made her commute to work much more difficult.

“I do take the I-74 there and back, but now with the construction going on there is lane changes. They even had it closed one time. It does take a delay for us to get to work, but sometimes just going the other way around is easier to avoid that.”

This year has been challenging enough and Meli’s Pancake House just opened a few weeks ago, despite not being able to have any indoor dining.

“It was a hard decision to make. It was either for myself and my husband, we talked it over and it was either doing it now or never at all. I say with a leap of faith we took it and here we are today.”

Figueroa is hopeful that things will pick up once the restrictions are lifted.