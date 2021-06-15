Downtown Moline getting some added security

Believe it or not, but Downtown Moline has been without surveillance cameras this entire time. However, that will soon change as the city council approved the purchase of security cameras. A project that will cost upwards of $200,000. Main Street manager, Geoff Manis says this is a way to pull the historic downtown into the 21st century while adding extra comfort and security to its business owners and customers. It was something one business owner was shocked to hear that surveillance cameras weren’t already in place.