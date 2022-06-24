Downtown Moline definitely will be hopping this weekend. First, there will be the following races Saturday morning on River Drive:

8:00 a.m. – 100-yard dash (5 & under), 200-yard dash (6-10)

– 100-yard dash (5 & under), 200-yard dash (6-10) 8:30 a.m. – The MoTown Mile (Open, Competitive, Masters, Elite)

– The MoTown Mile (Open, Competitive, Masters, Elite) 9:00 a.m. – 5K race presented by Crawford Company

– 5K race presented by Crawford Company 10:00 a.m. – Awards Ceremony

The top three male and female winners will receive cash prizes, while the top three in each age group will win customized pint glasses.

Packet Pick Up Information: Stoney Creek Inn – 101 18th St., Moline, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today (June 24) or 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25th

Bling: All registered finishers will receive a 2022 MoTown Mile Finisher Medal, sweet MoTown Mile Shirt or Tank, and a Bib!

Virtual Option: For those who live out of town, or just want to run on their own while supporting these four great local charities! Your shirt, (or tank), bib, and Finisher Medal will be sent to you the week after the event.



Cash prizes are not available for athletes with high school or collegiate eligibility. You can register for the MoTown Mile or 5K run HERE.

After the running ends (whether or not you participate), you can check out some of the Midwest’s best micro brews at the MoTown Craft Beer Festival. That has been moved from Saturday to Sunday, June 26.

The VIP hour starts at 12 noon Sunday, with general admission starting at 1 p.m. Arrive early to have your ID checked and avoid any potential lines! There will be over 35 breweries offering 120-plus different styles of craft beer, mead, and spirits.

You can not only sample some great craft brews, but feast on appetizers from the downtown Moline restaurants, food truck grub, and live entertainment, all while hanging with friends.



Tickets are available online HERE!

General Admission — $40

VIP Admission – $50, which includes entrance an hour early before General Admission, limited edition draw string bag and Pint Glass!

Tickets may not be shared. Unused tickets may not be returned or used at cash bar. Participating breweries will include Bent River, Galena Brewing, Front Street, Crawford, Nerdspeak, Unpossible Mead, 7 Hills, Potosi, Backpocket, Millstream, Great Revivalist, Twin Span, The Long Drink, Geneseo Brewing, Rebels and Lions, Franklin Street, Wake and Midwest Ale Works.

** Must be 21 years of age or older with valid ID to redeem. VIP Admission starts at 12 – 1 p.m. Limited-edition draw string and pint glass, and souvenir taster picked up day of event. General Admission starts at 1 p.m. — 4 p.m., and souvenir taster picked up day of event.

For more information, visit the event website.