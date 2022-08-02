The quirky musical “Ride the Cyclone” will have its area premiere at Moline’s Black Box Theatre.

A new thrill ride is coming to downtown Moline.

The area premiere of the quirky musical “Ride the Cyclone” has its area debut on Aug. 11 at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. According to a synopsis, “In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.”

The world premiere production (book, music and lyrics are by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell) took place in Victoria, British Columbia at Atomic Vaudeville in 2008, Toronto in 2011 and toured Western Canada in 2013 — winning numerous awards in the process.

The American premiere took place at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Directed by the late Rachel Rockwell, the production opened in September 2015. Rockwell again directed the show Off-Broadway in 2016.

Music director Katie Griswold, left, leads the Black Box cast in an early rehearsal.

A New York Times review said: “This delightfully weird and just plain delightful show… will provide the kind of thrills we look for in all musical comedies, however outlandish their subject matter: an engaging and varied score, knocked out of the park by a superlative cast, and a supremely witty book.”

“I have wanted to do this show for quite a while and one night while Shelley was performing ‘La Divina’ at The Black Box, I happened to say, ‘There’s this show I want to do that no one has heard of’,” recalled BBT co-founder and artistic director Lora Adams, of a conversation with “Cyclone” director Shelley Cooper.

Shelley Cooper, an assistant professor at Augustana College, is a busy musical theater performer and director. (shelley-cooper.com)

Cooper told her she loved the show and offered to direct. And that’s how the premiere of “Ride the Cyclone” came to the Black Box Theatre. Also choreographed by Cooper, the music direction is by Katie Griswold, production design by Lora Adams, and specialty painting by Sara Nicole Wegener and Tom Vaccaro.

Stage management is by Synth Gonzalez and lighting design by Roger Pavey. The cast includes Taylor Lynn as Ocean, Jacqueline Isaacson as Jane Doe, Eli Bates as Noel, Brandon Smith as Mischa, Ryan Hurdle as Ricky, Abby Bastian as Constance and Doug Kutzli as Karnak.

“Ride the Cyclone” will be performed Aug. 11-20, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13 Thursdays, and $16 all other performances, available at the BBT website or at the door.