The Rock Island-based Economic Growth Corp. (Growth) is in the midst of a $4.6-million renovation of the Sala Flats apartment building, 1829 4th Ave., Rock Island.

In March 2023, it got $2.5 million in funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) to preserve and upgrade Sala Flats, and the comprehensive project started in April, with an anticipated completion in February 2024.

The Sala Flats building, now 120 years old, is at 1829 4th Ave., Rock Island (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Providing additional leverage through a $230,056 TIF investment, the city of Rock Island’s support is integral to these upgrades, according to a Growth news release.

Sala Flats is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the last remaining historical apartment in downtown Rock Island and received the prestigious Richard Driehaus Preservation award from Landmarks Illinois in 2006.

Dr. Elmo Morgan Sala commissioned construction of this Italian Renaissance Revival in 1903 and lived there until his death in 1921. Many of the original fixtures have been preserved. Sala Flats was originally renovated and redeveloped by Growth and Brinshore Development in 2005, and Growth acquired the property in early 2023.

An entrance to Sala Flats, seen on July 19, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

After more than $5.1 million of original investment obtained by Growth in 2005, Sala Flats’ redevelopment gave new life to an entire city block, the organization said. The effort created 33 mixed-income studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments that were all rented within the first 45 days.

The effort restored 22 original Victorian and Craftsman-style fireplace facades, original kitchen pantry cabinets, pocket doors, and wood wainscoting. A major hurdle during original construction involved the removal of a rare form of asbestos.

The scope of current construction includes installation of a new security system, new appliances, masonry restoration, tuckpointing, exterior painting, new gutters, new windows, new HVAC, electrical and plumbing updates, and railing restoration.

The Sala Flats work should be done by February 2024 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Using a model based on the National Homebuilders Association, the Sala Flats development is estimated to support 45 construction jobs, three indirect jobs through construction activity and retain 15 jobs in the community direct and indirect economic impact.

The development team for Sala Flats includes:

• Economic Growth Corporation, developer

• Growth General Contracting, LLC, general contractor

• Home Base Property Management, LLC, property manager

• Baranski, Hammer, Moretta & Sheehy, architect

• Applegate & Thorne-Thomsen, attorney

Creating and supporting housing that is affordable to working families and near their places of employment is a critical component of Growth’s 40-plus year mission.