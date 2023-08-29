A number of events and the Labor Day holiday will affect Rock Island Public Library locations.
Due to the Project NOW drive-through food pantry event, 19th Street in front of the Downtown Library (401 19th Street) will be closed Thursday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while food pantry supplies last. Patrons may still enter the library parking lot from the 20th Street or 4th Avenue sides.
The fully-accessible south entrance off the library alley will be open, as well as the west stair entrance off 19th Street, according to a Tuesday library release.
The Downtown Library only will close an hour early at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and remain closed on Saturday, Sept. 2, to make way for the Rock Island Grand Prix kart races. The Library’s Southwest (9010 Ridgewood Road) and Watts-Midtown (2715 30th St.) branches will be open normal hours on Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
All locations of the Rock Island Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day. Online services for RIPL cardholders and outside library book drops will be available while library buildings are closed.
