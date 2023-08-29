A number of events and the Labor Day holiday will affect Rock Island Public Library locations.

Due to the Project NOW drive-through food pantry event, 19th Street in front of the Downtown Library (401 19th Street) will be closed Thursday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while food pantry supplies last. Patrons may still enter the library parking lot from the 20th Street or 4th Avenue sides.

The Downtown Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St.

The fully-accessible south entrance off the library alley will be open, as well as the west stair entrance off 19th Street, according to a Tuesday library release.

The Downtown Library only will close an hour early at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and remain closed on Saturday, Sept. 2, to make way for the Rock Island Grand Prix kart races. The Library’s Southwest (9010 Ridgewood Road) and Watts-Midtown (2715 30th St.) branches will be open normal hours on Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

All locations of the Rock Island Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day. Online services for RIPL cardholders and outside library book drops will be available while library buildings are closed.

For more information, visit the library website HERE.