The public is invited to participate in an online survey seeking feedback on reconstruction plans for a key part of downtown Rock Island.

Downtown 2nd Avenue rendering (City of Rock Island)

Plans include reconstruction of the 2nd Avenue pedestrian mall; the addition of a mini-roundabout at 2nd Avenue and 18th Street; a gateway between the downtown business district and Schwiebert Riverfront Park; construction of a dog park on 21st Street; parklets for outdoor dining; public art installations; pop-up vendor stalls; landscaping; decorative lighting; and more.

The survey will be open until midnight on Wednesday, July 12. Responses will be organized and presented during the July 24 City Council study session at City Hall, 1528 3rd Ave.

The proposed roundabout in downtown Rock Island.

The $7.3-million Rebuild Downtown Rock Island project is being funded with $3 million from a state Rebuild Illinois Downtowns grant, $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, $1.5 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District funds, and a $267,000 State of Illinois Tourism Attractions grant. Illinois Casualty Company is also contributing a parcel of land and up to $100,00 for the development of the dog park.

Downtown gateway rendering (City of Rock Island)

To take the survey and/or view conceptual renderings and animated videos of the plans, click HERE. A direct link to the public survey can be found here.