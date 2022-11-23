Demolition of the downtown Rock Island parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is

scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 28th.

The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m., according to a city release Wednesday. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after Sunday will be removed at the owner’s expense.

The scheduled completion date for the new parking lot is June 15, 2023. The city of Rock Island appreciates your patience while the construction is ongoing and understands that temporary parking will be difficult due to the demolition, the release said. For additional parking options in the downtown, visit the city website HERE.

The new parking lot will have 230 parking spaces available and will include interior and exterior decorative streetlights, streetscaping features including trees, landscaping, trash receptacles and benches. The parking lot will also include EV charging stations for electric vehicles.