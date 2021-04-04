Dozens attend a community Easter Egg Hunt in honor of Breasia Terrell

For a group gathering in Davenport Easter Sunday was a celebration and also a way to remember 10-year-old Bresasia Terrell.

It was put together by the Ladies in Purple, families were able to enjoy games, food and raffles.

They encouraged people to wear purple in honor of Breasia’s favorite color.

Dozens were at Veterans Memorial Park in Davenport to celebrate the life of Breasia Terrell.

Key Lo Boosie and Moolah Jefe Dior are the founders of The Ladies in Purple and they said they were joined by the community’s support.

“People have actually been contacting us wanting to donate so we decided to let’s go ahead and show the community that this is a community event put on by the community,” said Boosie.

There were different events for families to enjoy.

“Eating and fellowshipping getting to know one another and then we’re going to play games and activities,” said Dior.

Teayonna Beasely said she looked for Breasia when she first went missing over the summer.

“I was in the initial search that they started when they looked for Breasia I feel like it touched home my kindergartner went to the same school as her,” said Beasely. “This is a girl in our area this is a young girl she’s gone, it hit me you know so I just felt like it was important to you know I don’t care who it is whose kid goes missing I want to help.”

There’s a prayer event on Monday at LeClaire Park in Davenport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.