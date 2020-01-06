Dozens attend Joe Biden’s Town Hall Meeting in Davenport

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in the Quad Cities on Sunday.

His Town Hall Meeting was at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, it was just one of many Town Hall Meeting he had.



The Iowa Caucus is in 29 days and dozens of people were anxious to see former Vice President Joe Biden speak.



Biden talked about helping the middle class and bring hope back to the country.



Some voters who attended the Town Hall Meeting say they attend these meetings to better understand the candidates.



“I’m impressed with how serious people are about this upcoming election and I think its critical to the country to get all this information to make a good decision in the polls,” said Attendee Bob McGarry.

“We it’s just nice you get to meet the candidates before they’re running for office, have a chance to hear them speak personally up close instead of on TV or places like that,” said Attendee Scott Mohr.



According to a recent poll from CBS Biden is tied with 23-percent along with Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttiguig in the state of Iowa.