The Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House hosted their annual 19th Century Christmas event.



Every year on the first Sunday of December, they invite the community to attend the free holiday treat.



Guests get to tour the Butterworth Education Center and the Deere-Wiman House. There were also fun activities for children to enjoy.



Students from local schools also performed at the 19th Century Christmas.



The event is funded by the William Butterworth Foundation.