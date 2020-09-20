Dozens gather Saturday night in downtown for Ginsburg candlelight vigil

Dozens of people, many with candles, gathered at the Saturday night at the Federal Building, 131 E. 4th St., Davenport, during a vigil in tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Some of those attending places flowers and candles near a portrait of Ginsburg, around which the group gathered.

Several people spoke about the Ginsburg’s dedication to women’s rights and equal rights. One speaker read remarks by Molly Regan, first vice-chair of Scott County Democrats, saying Ginsburg “lifted up the oppressed and those who felt excluded from life’s basic needs and rights.”

Ginsburg, 87, died Friday from pancreatic cancer.