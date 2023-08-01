Dozens of local truckers lost their jobs when a major nationwide trucking company with local operations shut down.

Yellow Corporation trucking’s facility in Rock island and other across the country are now closed.

The company is expected to file for bankruptcy, and some media reports have indicated the company is working on its liquidation plan.

The head of the Teamsters local in the Quad Cities said about 90 trucking jobs in the area were lost from the shutdown.

Yellow’s major customers included Walmart and Home Depot.