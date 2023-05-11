Dozens of new U.S. citizens took their Oath of Allegiance to the country at Rock Island High School on Wednesday.

Friends, family and students gathered in the stands to celebrate the special day.

More than 50 Quad Cities residents from 12 different countries originally are now official U.S. citizens.

Some are just happy to leave negativity from their old country behind.

“I came here to look for the opportunities and for me and my brothers and sisters to have a better life and being a citizen here it’s a really huge step and it means a lot to me,” new U.S. citizen Bawi Tling said. “I want to have a better life and also to kind of run away from that military persecution.”

Rock Island High School principal Jeff Whitaker says this is his first naturalization ceremony.

Some students got to experience it for the first time, too.

“It’s incredible,” Whitaker said. “I think it means a lot to our students and our families because it does represent a lot of our community and our school and for a lot of our students to be in the stands and witness history.”

Judge Sara Darrow says she’s overseen several naturalization ceremonies over the years and each time is a privilege and honor.

“It’s an amazing path and journey that these citizens — new citizens — have been on and get to celebrate today,” Darrow said. “And then also to have the students here at Rocky and members of the community be able to witness it was really the ultimate civics lessons.”

One teenager says the citizen application process was not too difficult for him. He’s glad he can focus on finishing classes this semester at Augustana College.

“Honestly I feel relived the process if finally over I can chill out,” new citizen Ram Thang said.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms stood alongside Darrow and other officials in attendance, shaking hands of new citizens. He said he enjoys seeing their emotion on the big day.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see the smiles on their faces and the enjoyment that these individuals have,” Thoms said. “It’s a great accomplishment.”

Also at the ceremony, two students from Rock Island High School were presented with certificates and gift cards from the Central District of Illinois for their winning contest essays about civics history.