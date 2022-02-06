Over 50 people took part in the Annual Frosty Four Fun Run.

On Sunday, February 6, the City of Bettendorf’s trails committee hosted the annual run. The 4-mile run took place at the Middle Park Lagoon area on the Duck Creek Trail.

“We have a lot of people that were so happy that we were having it cause it was one of the first kick-offs of running the different events throughout the Quad Cities, so it was a great turn out,” Liz Solis-Willis, City of Bettendorf Assistant Parks & Recreation Director, said. “They kinda just encouraged us to keep it going, so that’s why we decided to do it again.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bettendorf Police Department’s free bike helmet safety program.