Dozens participate in the 2020 Quarantine Cruise for a Cause

The cool weather didn’t stop a car-riding cruise from happening in Muscatine.



The 2020 Quarantine Cruise for a Cause was held at the Muscatine Mall. Nearly 60 cars showed up to participate.



Hunter Stoll is the founder of the cruises in Muscatine and said that the cruise group will make a special stop to Sunny Brooks Assisted Living Facility.



“Honestly it feels awesome it feels like we got some thing going here we could possible have something for the future with this,” said Stoll. “It’s just who ever wants to come out it’s for the car culture and we kinda support that and whoever wants to be a part of it as well.”



Organizers say they plan to do more cruises throughout the year.