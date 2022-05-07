Dozens paid their last respects to fallen deputy Nicholas Weist.



The procession started at Dennison Funeral Home in Viola, this memorial services were held at Galesburg High School.



Many held flags as the procession was passing by.



Jody Henry grew up in Knox County and felt it was important to honor deputy Weist and his loved ones.



“Just letting them all know that we’re here for everyone of them because they’ve had a major loss in their life and we just wanna know that we’re family that can’t imagine that loss and we just wanted to be here for everyone,” said Henry. “We would like to tell the family that all of us in the community are here for them that we all have come together for them so that they know that his memory will live on forever.”



Jeff Reffett hung American flags on a tractor as a way to show his respect.



“It’s important that we all reach out and be together on this and you can see that there’s a lot of people around,” said Reffett.



Fallen deputy Nicholas Weist is survived by his wife and two children, his parents and sister.