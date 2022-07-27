The Davenport Police Department was presented its seventh award for Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) at the organization’s conference in Chicago on Saturday, July 23. The Davenport Police Department has continuously maintained its accredited status since 2003, which also distinguishes it as a meritoriously accredited agency.

To earn reaccreditation, the Davenport Police Department has voluntarily and continuously submitted to annual reviews of applicable policies, procedures, and compliance documents for 468 standards in the Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, Major Jeffery Bladel and Captain Jane Imming appeared before a review committee at the conference in Chicago to provide CALEA commissioners with additional information related to services provided to the community by the department. After receiving a positive recommendation from the review committee, the reaccreditation of the Davenport Police Department was approved by the full commission during a banquet at the conclusion of the conference.

“I am very proud of the men and women of the Davenport Police Department and the work they continue to do day in and day out,” said Chief Paul Sikorski. “CALEA accreditation is the gold standard for law enforcement. Maintaining this high level of accreditation demonstrates that the Davenport Police Department operates professionally and reaffirms that the agency aspires to provide the highest level of service to our community.”

Since its founding in 1979, the overall mission of CALEA has been to improve the delivery of public safety services, maintained in the public interest. These programs function as a management model by giving an agency’s Chief Executive Officer a blueprint that promotes the efficient use of resources, improves service delivery, and strengthens procedures, creating a solid foundation for the agency’s future.