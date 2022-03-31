April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Davenport Police Department invites you to plant a pinwheel garden for child abuse prevention!

Every Child (formerly the Child Abuse Council) and the Davenport Police Department join agencies all throughout the area to continue the important tradition of hosting the Pinwheels for Prevention Event to support child abuse prevention. The blue pinwheel is a symbol of the healthy, happy and full childhoods all children deserve.

2021 Pinwheels for Prevention Event

Help build this garden to show the community you care, Friday, April 1, 10:00 a.m. at the Davenport Police Department Harrison Street entrance, located at 416 North Harrison Street, Davenport. For more information, click here.