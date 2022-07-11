Anyone who is tracing their family tree has a new tool to help find long lost ancestors, courtesy of the Davenport Public Library. The Library is now a FamilySearch Affiliate Library, which means it has access to more genealogy resources to help researchers make more family discoveries. FamilySearch is considered a world leader in family history records.

There are only a few hundred FamilySearch Affiliate Libraries in the country. The designation means library patrons will now have greater and more convenient access to the wealth of genealogical resources available through FamilySearch. The web service has over 6 billion searchable names and 2 billion images of historical genealogical records.

For more information, call the library at (563) 326-7832 or click here.