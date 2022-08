The Davenport Public Library is hosting their 4th Annual Block Party on Saturday, August 13th at their Fairmount starting at 11 a.m. Enjoy children’s activities, raffles, and free lunch while supplies last. This is a great chance to meet with local organizations, learn about library services, and hang out with friends.

Learn more by clicking here. The Fairmount Branch is located at 3000 N. Fairmount Street in Davenport.