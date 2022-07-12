The Davenport Public Library is hosting a program for entrepreneurs on Thursday, July 14 at their Eastern branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue and online.

Join us Thursday July 14th at 4 p.m. both in person or virtually on Zoom for a program about design thinking for entrepreneurs. Learn how to create a collaborative environment where everyone is responsible for design. Participants will go through design challenges and sprints that can be integrated into any workplace or startup to unlock creativity and innovative thinking.

Registration is required. This program is geared towards adults. Learn more and register by clicking here.