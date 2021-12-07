Dr. Andrea Talentino named next president of Augustana College

In a press release Tuesday, the Augustana College Board of Trustees announced Dr. Andrea Talentino, provost of Nazareth College in Rochester, NY, as the next president of Augustana College in Rock Island. She will be the ninth president in the college’s 161-year history, effective July 1, 2022.

Prior to Nazareth, Dr. Talentino served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University in Vermont. She was an associate dean at Drew University in New Jersey, held a faculty position at Tulane University and did a postdoc at Princeton University.

Dr. Talentino earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Yale University and completed a master’s and doctorate in political science from UCLA. While serving as dean at Norwich, she earned an MBA with a concentration in organizational leadership.

Dr. Talentino succeeds Steve Bahls, who announced his retirement earlier this year. He has served as Augustana’s president since 2003.