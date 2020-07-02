Dr. Ezike joins QC COVID-19 Coalition briefing

As cases are surging The Q-C COVID-19 Coalition brought in the Director of ”The Illinois Department of Public Health” during Thursday’s briefing to explain what’s happening.

The topic about young people contracting the virus is a concern.



Health experts say they are looking for engaging social media campaigns to make sure they are getting not only the younger but also the older audience to pay attention.



The Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health addressed how close the Rock Island Region is to slipping backwards in to phase three.



She says things are looking good in Rock Island County and in the bigger region as well, and she says she’s hoping that they will be able to continue on that positive path.

“Some of the parameters and methods that were using to consider reverting back from phase 4 to phase 3 include test positivisty, there’s no positivisty. No difficulties in the Rock Island area with regards to test positivisty. We’re seeing numbers consistently under well under 5 percent. Hospital capacity in teams of medical surgical beds, ICU beds, and ventilator capacity are well over the threshold,” says Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, Scott County Health experts say according to recent numbers they will see the highest daily case count Thursday, and they say additional testing is not driving the spike.



Right now, Iowa’s coronavirus website says there are 37 cases. 40 is Scott County’s high. That website updates regularly.



We also know the holidays are approaching. We asked the question what can families do to make sure they are staying safe while also enjoying the holidays.



Health experts say the best thing you can do is stay at home as much as you can and make essential trips only.



They say we have to remember there’s still no treatment or a vaccine so it’s even more important to remember to wash your hands watch your distance wear your face covering and stay home if you are sick.