Dr. Sagha returns to Muscatine

A familiar physician has returned to Muscatine and is accepting new patients at UnityPoint Clinic Mulberry – Internal Medicine.

Hamid R. Sagha, MD, who specializes in family and community medicine, joined the physician team on Monday. He previously served the Muscatine community from 2008 to 2014, a news release said.

Dr. Sagha

“I’m excited to return to Muscatine and provide the people there and their families with exceptional care and a memorable experience. I love the Muscatine community and the people in it, and I hope to make a real difference in their lives and improve their health,” he said.

Sagha is a graduate of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is board-certified in family, emergency, functional, and integrative medicines. He also is an expert in hospice and palliative care.

His hobbies include cooking and ping pong.

“We are pleased Dr. Sagha has chosen to come back to Muscatine and serve the people in our community,” said Matt Behrens, UnityPoint Clinic regional vice president. “We know that the people he’s provided care for think he’s one of the best out there, and he wants every patient to be the best they can be, and he’ll help get them there.”

For more information about Sagha and UnityPoint Clinic Mulberry – Internal Medicine, visit unitypoint.org.