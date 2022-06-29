The DRA donated $25,000 to the Dubuque Jaycees during their June 28 board meeting to support the community’s upcoming 36th annual Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular. The Jaycees, along with Radio Dubuque, host the local fireworks and air show. The festivities begin on July 1 with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team performance in Elizabeth, IL, followed by performances in Hazel Green, WI on July 2 and Dubuque on July 3. The Golden Knights’ last performance will be on July 4 in Cassville, WI. The full celebration and air show performance will take on July 3 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. in AY McDonald Park next to the Hawthorn Boat Ramp just below Lock and Dam 11. AY McDonald Park is located at Hawthorne Street and Volunteer Drive in Dubuque. The fireworks display will take place at dusk.

Details on this year’s celebration, including a full schedule of events and list of air show performers, can be found here (https://fireworks.radiodubuque.com/). “We are pleased to be able to support the local Fourth of July activities and look forward to honoring local heroes who have served in the armed forces, or who are members of the firefighting, EMS and law enforcement communities,” said Alex Dixon, President & CEO of the DRA and Q Casino. “The DRA has a long history of supporting community events, so providing funding that helps individuals and families from the tri-state area enjoy this national holiday is important.”