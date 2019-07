Work to drain water from several lakes at Davenport’s West Lake Park is underway.

Crews began emptying Laumbach Lake today.

Water is being moved into Lake of the Hills for the time being.

That lake will then be drained August 1st.

You’ll have to wait until the summer of 2021 to hit the water again at West Lake’s beach.

It’s part of a three-million dollar restoration project to reduce algae and increase the fish population.