DREAM Iowa partners with 8 community colleges to provide scholarships

DREAM Iowa has partnered with eight different Iowa community colleges to provide scholarship matching for recipients of DREAM Iowa scholarships.

The DREAM Iowa Scholarship was established in 2018 and is granted by DREAM Iowa Inc. to provide financial support directly to immigrant students pursuing higher education.

The principal requirements for the DREAM Iowa scholarship are that the student be a high school senior or enrolled in college, demonstrate the spirit to overcome adversity, and commitment to the immigrant community. The deadline to apply is May 1 for the scholarship awarded in the fall semester.

In 2020, DREAM Iowa granted $15,000 in scholarships supporting 22 Iowa immigrant students. The non-profit awarded $10,000 through the formal application process and raffled $5000 in scholarships during DREAM Iowa’s annual Youth Leadership Summit.

Youth from 33 different schools from across the state of Iowa were registered for the 2020 Virtual YLS. Funds for the scholarships were raised through a combined effort from local immigrant businesses and community members.

DREAM Iowa will receive 100% matching funds toward student’s tuition at their respective participating colleges:

Clinton Community College

Des Moines Area Community College

Hawkeye Community College

Indian Hills Community College

Mount Mercy University

Muscatine Community College

North Iowa Area Community College

Scott Community College

Colleges, businesses, and community members can contact DREAM Iowa at https://dreamiowa.us, call 641-229-1420 or emailing contactdreamiowa@gmail.com.

Students can apply for the DREAM Iowa scholarship through the DREAM Iowa webpage at https://dreamiowa.us/resources/

DREAM Iowa is a non-profit organization focused on building sustainability in the efforts to stimulate and carry forward the gradual shift for immigrant Iowans from generational poverty to generational wealth. DREAM Iowa carries forward its mission through scholarship programs, annual youth leadership summit, financial capability seminars, and documenting the immigrant Iowan experience. For more information, visit www.dreamiowa.us.